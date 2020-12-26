Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) vs. Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ:LCA) Critical Survey

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) and Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ:LCA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Coupa Software has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landcadia Holdings II has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Coupa Software and Landcadia Holdings II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupa Software $389.72 million 66.07 -$90.83 million ($0.67) -532.45 Landcadia Holdings II N/A N/A $2.50 million N/A N/A

Landcadia Holdings II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupa Software.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Coupa Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Landcadia Holdings II shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Coupa Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coupa Software and Landcadia Holdings II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupa Software -29.17% -12.12% -2.80% Landcadia Holdings II N/A 1.31% 0.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Coupa Software and Landcadia Holdings II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupa Software 1 8 14 0 2.57 Landcadia Holdings II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coupa Software currently has a consensus target price of $312.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.54%. Given Coupa Software’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than Landcadia Holdings II.

Summary

Coupa Software beats Landcadia Holdings II on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management. Its customers include businesses in various industries, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and technology. The company markets its platform primarily through a direct sales force. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Landcadia Holdings II

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.

