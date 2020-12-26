Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €51.64 ($60.76).

ETR:1COV opened at €50.36 ($59.25) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.14. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. Covestro AG has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €51.50 ($60.59).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

