CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) Trading 1.6% Higher

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVU) traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.90. 28,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 161,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00.

CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

