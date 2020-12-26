Critical Review: CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) vs. Ellomay Capital (NYSE:ELLO)

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) and Ellomay Capital (NYSE:ELLO) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Ellomay Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and Ellomay Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenterPoint Energy $12.30 billion 0.96 $791.00 million $1.79 12.06 Ellomay Capital $21.31 million 18.38 $13.53 million N/A N/A

CenterPoint Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ellomay Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CenterPoint Energy and Ellomay Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CenterPoint Energy 0 10 6 0 2.38 Ellomay Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus target price of $21.13, suggesting a potential downside of 2.11%. Given CenterPoint Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CenterPoint Energy is more favorable than Ellomay Capital.

Profitability

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and Ellomay Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterPoint Energy -9.49% 14.78% 2.62% Ellomay Capital 89.37% 10.14% 3.31%

Volatility and Risk

CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellomay Capital has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats Ellomay Capital on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes. Its Indiana Electric Integrated segment provides energy delivery services to electric customers and electric generation assets to electric customers and wholesale markets. The company's Natural Gas Distribution segment sells regulated intrastate natural gas; provides natural gas transportation and storage services for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers; and offers unregulated services comprising home appliance maintenance and repair services. This segment owns approximately 98,000 linear miles of natural gas distribution mains. Its Energy Services segment provides physical natural gas supplies primarily to commercial and industrial customers, and electric and natural gas utilities; natural gas management services; and physical delivery services, as well as procures and optimizes transportation and storage assets. It owns and operates 210 miles of intrastate pipeline in Louisiana and Texas; and leases transportation capacity on various interstate and intrastate pipelines, and storage. The company's Infrastructure Services segment offers underground pipeline construction and repair services. Its Midstream Investment segment offers natural gas and crude oil gathering, and natural gas processing services to its producer customers; and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. As of March 2, 2020, it served approximately 7 million electric and natural gas metered customers. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Ellomay Capital

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns five photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp. It also operates a dual-fuel power plant with an installed capacity of approximately 860 MWp in the vicinity of Ashkelon, Israel; and engages in the construction of a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel. In addition, the company develops anaerobic digestion plants with a green gas production capacity of approximately 375 Nm3/h in Goor and 475 Nm3/h in Oude Tonge, the Netherlands. Further, it is involved in the construction of a PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of TalavÃ¡n, CÃ¡ceres, Spain. The company was formerly known as NUR Macroprinters Ltd. and changed its name to Ellomay Capital Ltd. in April 2008. Ellomay Capital Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

