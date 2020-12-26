Critical Review: MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) & DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MOGU and DHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 0 0 N/A DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

DHI Group has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 109.36%. Given DHI Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DHI Group is more favorable than MOGU.

Risk & Volatility

MOGU has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -309.58% -11.00% -8.82% DHI Group -20.15% 6.20% 3.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MOGU and DHI Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $117.97 million 2.02 -$314.04 million N/A N/A DHI Group $149.37 million 0.71 $12.55 million $0.24 8.46

DHI Group has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.8% of MOGU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of DHI Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DHI Group beats MOGU on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MOGU Company Profile

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, and other services to merchants and users. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini-programs on Weixin, Weixin pay and QQ Wallet entryways, and Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com websites to users. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. MOGU Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

