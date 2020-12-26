Critical Survey: Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) versus City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK)

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) and City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Bank7 has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Bank has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bank7 and City Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank7 35.06% 18.89% 2.00% City Bank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank7 and City Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank7 $52.99 million 2.37 $8.23 million $1.96 7.09 City Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bank7 has higher revenue and earnings than City Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Bank7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.2% of Bank7 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of City Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bank7 and City Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank7 0 2 1 0 2.33 City Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank7 currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.88%. Given Bank7’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bank7 is more favorable than City Bank.

Summary

Bank7 beats City Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured term loans and home improvement loans; and residential real estate loans, mortgage banking services, personal lines of credit, loans for the purchase of automobiles, and other installment loans, as well as ATM services. It operates nine full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp. Bank7 Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

City Bank Company Profile

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

