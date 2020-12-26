Critical Survey: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 34.57% 10.77% 4.36% NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust $185.76 million 5.00 $79.21 million $3.72 19.25 NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Investors Real Estate Trust has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Dividends

Investors Real Estate Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Investors Real Estate Trust pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Investors Real Estate Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Investors Real Estate Trust and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 5 2 0 2.29 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Investors Real Estate Trust presently has a consensus price target of $74.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.04%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.80%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Investors Real Estate Trust.

Summary

Investors Real Estate Trust beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

