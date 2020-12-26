Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.09.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,703,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $535,995.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 164,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,366.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,040 shares of company stock worth $2,870,658 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

