CryptoAds Marketplace Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 59.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $18,527.98 and $132.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00132502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00020581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.56 or 0.00653417 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00160023 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00346421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00094421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00058297 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

