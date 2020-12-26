CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 733,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 164,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCLP traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.08. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.74.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $79.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.92 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 134.42% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that CSI Compressco will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

