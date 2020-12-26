CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CTI BioPharma from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTI BioPharma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.89.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). As a group, research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Corp grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 596.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

