Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 29,964 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 331.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,964 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of Dril-Quip worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 156,228 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 978,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after purchasing an additional 94,690 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,582,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 532,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 73,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $30.64 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.47. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,995 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $47,939.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,859.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 36,245 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $855,382.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,896.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,061 shares of company stock worth $1,894,666 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

