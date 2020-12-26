Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 75,654 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 596.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,654 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lithium Americas worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 172.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth about $134,000. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LAC. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

