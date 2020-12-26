Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 76.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,950 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 91.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.87.

EIX stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.78. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

