Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105,947 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,846,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after purchasing an additional 453,458 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,249,000 after purchasing an additional 324,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bunge by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after purchasing an additional 256,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Shares of BG stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

