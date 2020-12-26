Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 242,534 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after buying an additional 379,685 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 143,534 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,921,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,264,000 after purchasing an additional 116,570 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,059,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.24.

In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $394,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $125,977.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,269.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,982 shares of company stock valued at $774,823. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $55.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 1.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

