Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) versus Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Financial Review

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Amyris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 8.60 -$7.53 million N/A N/A Amyris $152.56 million 8.53 -$242.77 million ($2.72) -2.00

Cyclo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amyris.

Risk & Volatility

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.89, indicating that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amyris has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Amyris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21% Amyris -223.41% N/A -149.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Amyris shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Amyris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cyclo Therapeutics and Amyris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amyris 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cyclo Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.83%. Amyris has a consensus price target of $5.78, indicating a potential upside of 6.31%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Amyris.

Summary

Amyris beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients. It applies technology platform to engineer, manufacture, and sell products for the clean health and beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company operates under the Amyris, Biofene, Biossance, Pipette, Purecane, and No Compromise trademarks. Amyris, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with the Infectious Disease Research Institute to advance a novel ribonucleic acid vaccine platform, including accelerating the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

