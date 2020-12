CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytoDyn is a biotechnology company focused on the clinical development and potential commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of HIV infection. The Company has one of the leading monoclonal antibodies under development for HIV infection, PRO 140, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials with demonstrated antiviral activity in humans and is currently in Phase 3 development. PRO 140 blocks the HIV co-receptor CCR5 on T cells, which prevents viral entry. Clinical trial results thus far indicate that PRO 140 does not negatively affect the normal immune functions that are mediated by CCR5. Results from seven Phase 1 and Phase 2 human clinical trials have shown that PRO 140 can significantly reduce viral burden in people infected with HIV. A recent Phase 2b clinical trial demonstrated that PRO 140 can prevent viral escape in patients during several months of interruption from conventional drug therapy. “

Get CytoDyn alerts:

Shares of CYDY opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.80. CytoDyn has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that CytoDyn will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,104,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $5,822,290.73. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb extension study for HIV as monotherapy, rollover study for HIV as a combination therapy, Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV, Phase Ib/II trial for triple-negative breast cancer, and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytoDyn (CYDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.