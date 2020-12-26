Dai (DAI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $145.82 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $145.82 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00042457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00033143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00293244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015649 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $521.40 or 0.02046595 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,118,628,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,118,628,544 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

