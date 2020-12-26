DaTa eXchange (DTX) Price Hits $0.0194 on Top Exchanges

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. Over the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00042857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00300632 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00032508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015559 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

