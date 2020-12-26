Datum (DAT) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. Datum has a total market capitalization of $646,534.59 and $82,748.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datum has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00043841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00307170 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00032524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016112 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

DAT is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

