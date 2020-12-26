David Lawee Sells 177,077 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $8,882,182.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, David Lawee sold 146,870 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $7,359,655.70.

On Friday, December 18th, David Lawee sold 207,455 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $10,376,899.10.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $15,474,819.96.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $48.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.27.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Lyft by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Lyft by 58.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

