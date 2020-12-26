DEEX Hits Market Cap of $174,257.90 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $174,257.90 and $237.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, DEEX has traded down 53.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004758 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001900 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005952 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000138 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001267 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

