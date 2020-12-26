Dero Reaches Market Cap of $7.75 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00003032 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and $192,399.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,257,329 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.