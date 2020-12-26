dForce USDx Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. dForce USDx has a market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $4,779.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USDx token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USDx has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USDx alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,844.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.78 or 0.01283125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00067605 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000479 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003748 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.68 or 0.00280467 BTC.

dForce USDx Token Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,750,255 tokens. dForce USDx’s official website is dforce.network . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . dForce USDx’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

dForce USDx Token Trading

dForce USDx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USDx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USDx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USDx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.