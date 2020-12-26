DIA 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.61 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, DIA has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One DIA token can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00004741 BTC on major exchanges. DIA has a market cap of $33.21 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00132775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.00664686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00161689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00352430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00095565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00059647 BTC.

About DIA

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

Buying and Selling DIA

