Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Stephens

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Diamondback Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.57.

FANG opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after buying an additional 1,772,450 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 281.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,942,000 after acquiring an additional 986,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after acquiring an additional 832,808 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after acquiring an additional 493,966 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,042.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after acquiring an additional 464,785 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

