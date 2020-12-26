Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.46

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.46 and traded as high as $19.73. Digi International shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 99,603 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have commented on DGII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.51 million, a P/E ratio of 67.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,358,754.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,581.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 32,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $563,281.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,020.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,293 shares of company stock worth $3,046,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGII. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Digi International by 20.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Digi International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Digi International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.