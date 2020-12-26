Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.46

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.46 and traded as high as $19.73. Digi International shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 99,603 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on DGII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.51 million, a P/E ratio of 67.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.04 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,358,754.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,581.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 32,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $563,281.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,020.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,293 shares of company stock worth $3,046,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGII. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Digi International by 20.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Digi International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Digi International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

