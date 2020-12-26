Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) (LON:DC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $93.05

Shares of Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) (LON:DC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.05 and traded as high as $94.32. Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) shares last traded at $93.05, with a volume of 1,354,224 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DC. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 129.33 ($1.69).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.90, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.50.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

