Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Capitalization Tops $573.84 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $573.84 million and $153.72 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.00511254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000213 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 127,679,019,649 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

