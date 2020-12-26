Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DOMO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Domo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.57.

DOMO opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. Domo has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 2.93.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 122,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $6,497,765.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,026,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $9,515,029.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,666,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,873 shares of company stock worth $16,786,345. Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Domo by 4,004.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 44,054 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Domo by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Domo by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

