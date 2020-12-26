DSLA Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $221,360.00 (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $221,360.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00047082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.29 or 0.00315005 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00030349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016120 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,226,597,545 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

