Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.55.

DRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:DRE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 592,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,268. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 228.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

