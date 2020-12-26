Dune Network Market Cap Tops $6.49 Million (DUN)

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Dune Network has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and $179,782.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dune Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dune Network has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00135922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00021109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.42 or 0.00667204 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00165521 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00354399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00097251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00060924 BTC.

Dune Network Profile

Dune Network’s total supply is 463,392,283 coins and its circulating supply is 365,582,194 coins. The official website for Dune Network is dune.network . The official message board for Dune Network is medium.com/dune-network

Buying and Selling Dune Network

Dune Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using US dollars.

