DZ Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.20.
FDX stock opened at $268.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.
In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 8,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total value of $2,038,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,262,545.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,030 shares of company stock worth $20,014,730. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in FedEx by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,926,000 after buying an additional 409,425 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in FedEx by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $181,674,000 after buying an additional 405,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FedEx by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after buying an additional 393,747 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.