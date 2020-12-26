DZ Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.20.

FDX stock opened at $268.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 8,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total value of $2,038,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,262,545.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,030 shares of company stock worth $20,014,730. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in FedEx by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,926,000 after buying an additional 409,425 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in FedEx by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $181,674,000 after buying an additional 405,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FedEx by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after buying an additional 393,747 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

