e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ELF. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.85 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 17,100 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $393,471.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,180.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $158,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,126 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,144 over the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,526 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

