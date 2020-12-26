East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EWBC. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.86.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $50.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,944,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,915,000 after buying an additional 92,378 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,335,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,411,000 after buying an additional 247,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,533 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,174,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,438,000 after acquiring an additional 130,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

