East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on EWBC. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.86.
NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $50.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $51.88.
In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,944,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,915,000 after buying an additional 92,378 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,335,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,411,000 after buying an additional 247,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,533 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,174,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,438,000 after acquiring an additional 130,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
