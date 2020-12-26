Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Shares Down 0.2%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.26. 168,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 402,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 43.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,110,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,180,000 after purchasing an additional 624,440 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $4,590,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,820,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the third quarter worth $942,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

