Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Edap Tms also reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.

EDAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 24.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 460,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDAP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.30 million, a P/E ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

