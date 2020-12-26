Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC) Shares Gap Down to $69.00

Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $69.00, but opened at $66.63. Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) shares last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 21,328 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.09%.

In related news, insider Robin Archibald purchased 14,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £9,957.39 ($13,009.39).

About Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

