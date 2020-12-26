Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Edwards Lifesciences saw gradual recovery of business in the third quarter of 2020 amid pandemic-led challenges. Strong product adoption buoys optimism. Positive clinician feedback on improved paravalvular leak performance of SAPIEN 3 Ultra and strong segmental revenues are impressive. Robust demand for TruWave and gross margin expansion are promising. The company upping its bottom-line estimates for 2020 and a strong solvency position are encouraging. The company’s third quarter results were better-than-expected. In the past six months, the company’s stock has outperformed its sector. Yet, the expectation of a continued fall in Surgical Structural Heart sales for full-year 2020 is worrying. Continued choppy market conditions due to the pandemic are worrying. Tough competition in the cardiac devices market and reimbursement issues persist.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.82.

NYSE:EW opened at $88.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,109.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $5,397,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,391,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,589 shares of company stock valued at $38,006,762 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 185.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,455,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,612,000 after purchasing an additional 946,157 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 222.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 200.8% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 174.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 190.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 307,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 201,835 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

