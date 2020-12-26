Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EKSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.56.

Shares of EKSO opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.33. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 140.82% and a negative return on equity of 201.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKSO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 153,340 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

