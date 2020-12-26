Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EKTAY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of EKTAY stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. Elekta AB has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

