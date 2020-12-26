Elitium Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Elitium has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a market cap of $95.18 million and approximately $232,213.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.16 or 0.00012465 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00131091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00020274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.00642271 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00158319 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00343640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00093041 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00057569 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 tokens. Elitium's official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

