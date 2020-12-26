Ellaism Trading 32.1% Higher Over Last Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $481,103.24 and $344.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $647.00 or 0.02426357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00021908 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 40,144,825 coins and its circulating supply is 40,093,494 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.