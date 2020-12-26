Elysian (ELY) 1-Day Volume Tops $266,684.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Elysian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Elysian has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $53,424.65 and $266,684.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00046589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00315380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00030581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016144 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

