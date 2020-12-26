Emercoin Market Cap Reaches $1.45 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 24% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $21,422.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,752,778 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

