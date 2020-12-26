Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will report sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $4.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.64.

EHC stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.68. 117,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,123. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.23. Encompass Health has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $87.11. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

