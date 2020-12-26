Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Endeavour Mining from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDVMF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. 5,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,565. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

