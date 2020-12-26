Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enerpac’s first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales missed the same by 1.9%. The company will benefit from its focus on growth initiatives and exit from non-profitable businesses in the years ahead. Also, its focus on product innovation, coupled with its restructuring and cost-saving actions, is likely to prove beneficial. Further, the company stands to gain from its acquired assets, market share gains and higher commercial efficiency. However, in the past three months, the company has underperformed the industry. Lower oil & gas prices and the challenges associated with the pandemic adversely impacted its sales performance in the last reported quarter. For fiscal 2021, the company refrained from providing projections due to the uncertainties related to the coronavirus outbreak.”

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

EPAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Gabelli cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

NASDAQ EPAC opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.